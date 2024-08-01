KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has applied to the High Court to strike out Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman’s lawsuit, where its former member is seeking compensation over his alleged unlawful removal from the party.

In its application filed yesterday at the High Court in Shah Alam, Bersatu said it wants Suhaili’s lawsuit to be struck out as the High Court allegedly has no power to decide this party matter due to the Societies Act 1966’s Section 18C.

In the same application, the federal opposition party also said Suhaili does not have legal standing to file the lawsuit since he is no longer a party member.

In asking for the case to be struck out, Bersatu claimed that his lawsuit is frivolous and vexatious and an abuse of the court process to achieve an ulterior motive.

Based on Malay Mail’s checks of the online court system, the case was listed for case management on July 25 and there are no new court dates scheduled yet.

On July 1, Suhaili sued Bersatu over the party’s November 7, 2023 six-year suspension of his membership and its May 17, 2024 expulsion of him from the party over his action of declaring support towards Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his lawsuit, Suhaili had among other things asked the court to declare Bersatu’s actions to be unlawful, illegal, void and unconstitutional. He also wanted the court to order Bersatu to pay him compensation over the alleged unlawful suspension and alleged unlawful expulsion, claiming that the party had breached its contract of membership with him.