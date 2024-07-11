KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman is suing Bersatu for revoking his membership for supporting the prime minister, claiming this to be unlawful and unconstitutional.

In the lawsuit filed with the High Court here on Monday, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Suhaili accused Bersatu of violating his constitutional rights to personal liberty, free speech, and association, and for obstructing him in his duty to serve his Labuan constituents by obtaining development funds for their benefit.

He additionally accused Bersatu of acting criminally in the matter, alleging its decision harmed the country’s parliamentary democracy, which was an offence under Section 124B of the Penal Code.

Suhaili alleged that the revocation was effectively an expulsion, which would safeguard his seat under the exceptions allowed under the anti-hopping law incorporated into Article 49A of the Federal Constitution.

Suhaili and five other former Bersatu MPs previously declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim despite being members of the Opposition party.

Aside from Shuhaili, the five are Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang) dan Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjung Karang).

Bersatu subsequently sacked the Labuan MP and suspended the others.

Yesterday, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin criticised Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul’s for refusing to declare vacancies in the six MPs’ seats, saying it contravened the letter and spirit of anti-hopping law.

Earlier today, Anwar defended Johari's decision and said the Speaker acted in accordance with the Federal Constitution.