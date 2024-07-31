JOHOR BARU, July 31 — Mahkota assemblyman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain is currently in critical condition at the Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom (HEBHK) in Kluang due to her deteriorating health.

It is learned that the 63-year-old Wanita Umno assemblyman was being treated at HEBHK’s intensive care unit (ICU) for an undisclosed ailment.

Johor Wanita Umno chief Asiah Md Ariff confirmed that said Sharifah Azizah, who is a two-term Johor assemblyman, had been admitted to HEBHK.

“I understand that Sharifah Azizah was admitted to the hospital about two or three days ago.

“However, we were unsure about her current condition and not told the reason she was admitted to HEBHK,” she said when contacted by the media today.

Meanwhile, Pontian Wanita Umno division chief Hasrunizah Hassan said Sharifah Azizah had been hospitalised earlier this year due to her ongoing ailment.

She was informed that Sharifah Azizah had recently been warded in HEBHK, but has since been allowed to go home.

“However, I was informed late yesterday evening that she was readmitted to the same hospital after vomiting.

“I pray that her health will improve,” she said when contacted, adding that she has made preparations to visit Sharifah Azizah this evening.

Sharifah Azizah won the Mahkota state constituency in the 2022 Johor state election.

Prior to that, she was Penawar assemblyman from 2018 to 2022.