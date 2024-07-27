KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) announced its collaboration with Apple in a special initiative, Apple Learning Coach, that will help train and certify educators to in turn help teachers maximise Apple technology in teaching and learning.

In a statement, the ministry said that the programme aligns with Malaysia’s Digital Education Policy (DEP) that “prioritises enhancing educators’ digital proficiency through ongoing professional development”.

1,500 teachers nationwide will start receiving training via Apple Learning Coach, which is completely free and done completely online.

The programme involves two days of virtual workshops led by Apple Professional Learning Specialists as well as self-paced units and personal creative projects.

MoE also noted the initiative aligns with the DEP’s vision “to produce digitally fluent and resilient students, by upskilling 100,000 teachers by 2027.”