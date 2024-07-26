KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Institute of Internal Auditors Malaysia (IIA Malaysia) has expressed strong support for Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi following the long-awaited amendments to the Audit Act 1957.

This landmark change comes after 33 years and significantly enhances the auditor-general's powers, allowing for more comprehensive oversight of public spending in Malaysia, the institute said in a statement yesterday.

The institute emphasised the importance of these updates given that these amendments expand the scope and duties of the auditor-general, enabling greater scrutiny of the financial affairs and operations of public funds.

“Given that the last amendment to the Audit Act was in 1991, these updates are both timely and necessary to address the current needs of governance and auditing,” said Mohd Khaidzir Shahari, President of IIA Malaysia.

“The amendments will bring about significant improvements in our nation’s governance and accountability.”

Philip Rao, Governor of IIA Malaysia, highlighted the alignment of these changes with global standards and objectives.

“Globally, one of the IIA’s objectives is to support advocacy efforts surrounding public sector governance and accountability, which is consistent with the initiatives of the Malaysia Madani government,” he stated.

“We believe that these amendments will pave the way for a more robust and resilient governance framework that will benefit all Malaysians,” Rao added, underscoring the potential for these changes to strengthen the nation’s financial integrity.