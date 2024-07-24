KOTA KINABALU, July 24 — Preliminary investigations reveal that all victims of the food poisoning case at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Gaya here on Monday (July 22) consumed nasi lemak around 9.50am on that day.

Sabah Health Department (JKNS) director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said that a comprehensive history of movements and exposure to the food involved is still under investigation.

“It involves 103 pupils at the school. Control measures have been implemented, including providing appropriate treatment, conducting active case detection (ACD), and health education for the individuals involved.

“Food, drink, and environmental samples have also been collected for confirmation of the cause of the incident,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the Kota Kinabalu District Health Office (PKK) received notification of a food poisoning outbreak from health clinics and government hospitals at 2.09pm on Monday.

“The victims exhibited symptoms of vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain. Eight cases have been admitted to the ward, while 95 cases were treated as outpatients. All cases are aged between 6 and 12 years old and are in stable condition, with no reported deaths,” he said.

He added that food poisoning is caused by the consumption of contaminated food or drink, which can be due to bacteria or bacterial toxins, viruses, parasites, chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides, heavy metals, poisonous plants like mushrooms, and seafood like cockles.

Dr Asits advised the public to always practice preventive measures, including maintaining cleanliness by washing hands with water and soap before handling food.

“Additionally, people should ensure that kitchen areas are free from insects, pests, and other animals, use separate utensils for raw and cooked food to avoid contamination, cook food thoroughly, and ensure it is consumed within four (4) hours. Ready-to-eat food should be stored at appropriate temperatures in the refrigerator and not beyond the specified duration,” he said. — Bernama