PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The Automated Rapid Transit (ART) trackless tram on trial is already winning over many riders here, but its lack of accessibility for people with disabilities (PwD) is causing concern at an advocacy group.

During a visit today, able-bodied riders were seen boarding after queuing at the Putrajaya Sentral Station here for its 11.30am run, but for another group in wheelchairs, however, there was not ready way to get on the trams.

Unlike the existing Rapid buses serving the station, the new tram is not fitted with automated ramps or hydraulic lifts to enable wheelchair access.

When the tram arrived at the Station, the PwD on wheelchair had to be carried up and inside by three workers of Mobilus Sdn Bhd,

Mobilus is a joint venture between Ireka Corp Berhad and CRRC Urban Traffic Co Ltd, a member of Chinas CRRC Group, that is running the ART pilot project here.

A wheelchair user is carried onto the trackless tram outside the Putrajaya Sentral Station in Putrajaya, on July 21, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Damai Disabled Person Association Malaysia president V. Murugeswaran said that while the ART was convenient, it must include more permanent solutions for accessibility.

“There must be a ramp to enable us hop on easily without waiting for anyone for assistance,” he said.

“The tram must also include a safety locking system for the wheelchairs to stop the movement while we are taking a ride.”

Murugeswaran was in the group conducting an informal audit of the ART’s accessibility features today.

The 55-year-old wheelchair user said that public transportation in the Klang Valley is generally friendly to PwD and offer great accessibility.

“But, service providers often forget us when they introduce a new service, hence, we need to remind them.”

Another member in today’s group, Mahabe Sulaiman, said she enjoyed the tram ride, but hoped she would not have to rely on others every time she needed to use the service.

Aside from the unreliability, Mahabe said PwDs simply did not appreciate needing to be physically carried up and down from public transport services.

“It’s better if they provide the ramp and let us go in on our own.”

People with disabilities ride on a trackless tram outside the Putrajaya Sentral Station in Putrajaya, on July 21, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The tram made its debut in Putrajaya in February this year, and was brought back again for a second trial round until July 31.

The tram makes three trips daily, starting from Putrajaya Sentral at 8.30am, 11.30am, and 2.30pm for free.

Passengers may scan the QR code available in the tram to complete a survey and provide their feedback.

Malay Mail has contacted Mobilus for its response to the matter.