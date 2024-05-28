ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 28 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is expected to finalise the study for the proposed elevated Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system in Johor Baru by August this year, says Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

He said, however, the state government hoped that the MOT could expedite the decision on the project, which aimed to alleviate traffic congestion and support the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) project set to operate in 2027.

“We at the state level have agreed to choose ART, now it is up to the federal government, and MOT is expected to decide before August.

“However, the state government hopes for an earlier decision since we have conducted our own study and chosen ART, and our views should be considered by MOT,” he said during a press conference after chairing the High-Impact State Projects Task Force Coordination Meeting at the Forest City Golf Hotel today.

Mohamad Fazli was asked to comment on the progress of the ART project, which the state government had previously proposed at an estimated cost of RM7 billion, comprised of three lines, namely Iskandar Puteri (14.78km), Skudai (18.8km), and Tebrau (14km).

Meanwhile, he also announced the development of an application to facilitate the public in submitting various complaints, such as regarding potholes and faulty streetlights.

The application, expected to launch this year, aimed to streamline the work of involved parties, he added. — Bernama

