KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Jagdeep Singh Deo has reportedly said that he is currently on a medical leave to treat his ankle.

Amid rumours that he was told to take a leave to settle a personal issue, Jagdeep told the media that he is currently seeking second opinion on the lingering matter.

"My ankle still hurts, although it has been two years since I fell. Most of you would have noticed I was limping badly," he was quoted as saying by several media outlets.

Berita Harian also quoted him saying he is also in Kuala Lumpur to treat his psoriasis on top of the ankle problem, and is expected to return to work on Thursday.

The Star cited Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow saying that he will issue a statement on the matter today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a Penang state executive council member was advised to go on leave to tackle his personal problems which had allegedly affecting his job,