KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Malaysia records an average of 80 commercial crime cases daily, resulting in losses amounting to RM1.4 billion from January to June 2024.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf shared this information at a press conference, according to a report by Berita Harian.

“An average of 80 commercial crime cases are recorded daily. This figure is based on a total of 16,244 commercial crime cases investigated as of July 21, involving losses amounting to RM1,397,496,197.45,” he said.

“In terms of charges, 48 per cent or 7,672 investigation papers have been successfully charged so far. This percentage is higher compared to 2023, which recorded 46 per cent (8,020) of the total investigation papers opened during that period.

Ramli said that these statistics reflect public awareness in efforts to curb commercial crime cases.

He added that the police are intensifying efforts to combat commercial crimes and raise public awareness.