PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — Educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) must adhere to existing guidelines on the organisation of programmes and the acceptance of donations.

In a statement today, MOE emphasised that these guidelines, among other things, prohibit donations derived from gambling, tobacco, drugs, alcohol, and similar activities that could negatively impact students’ intellectual, spiritual, emotional, and physical development.

“The MOE welcomes the efforts by schools to organise programmes and seek donations for development purposes in line with the Community Owned School initiative.

“However, this must be carried out in accordance with Circular Letter Ikhtisas Number 3 of 2018,” read the statement.

The MOE added that it is always proactive in addressing social issues among the younger generation, with numerous awareness and prevention education programmes to guide students.

The ministry also noted that it is taking seriously the recent media reports about a school charity programme that involved donations from an alcohol company.

“The MOE is scrutinising this issue and further investigations are being conducted,” the statement read. — Bernama