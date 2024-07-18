KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A programme with scientists will be carried out immediately in 100 schools nationwide to attract students’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the programme would be implemented with the collaboration of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

She said the ministry, together with the Ministry of Higher Education and Mosti, had also established a Special STEM Committee that focuses specifically on the direction of STEM beginning from the school level up to higher education.

“Various STEM-related development programmes, initiatives and activities are being carried out in schools with their implementation involving the cooperation of corporate strategic partners and the community,” she said in a statement here today.

Fadhlina said the synergy between the ministry and all stakeholders was intensified to increase students’ interest and participation in STEM as desired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister, when opening the National Bioeconomy Showcase 2024 yesterday, asked Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang to list 100 scientists in the field of biotechnology to organise programmes aimed at attracting students’ interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in 100 schools across Malaysia.

He also wanted a report on the matter to be sent to him within two weeks. — Bernama