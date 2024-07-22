KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Barisan Nasional (BN)-Pakatan Harapan (PH) Coordination Meeting for the Nenggiri state by-election today decided to implement “microtargeting on every voter in the state constituency.

Unity government secretariat chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the meeting also agreed not to focus too much on public or mega ceramah programmes as was done in the past by-elections.

“That’s why we discussed earlier to identify our members and supporters. BN has our list (members and supporters) and PH also has its list and we will combine them so that we can focus on all Nenggiri voters without missing even one,” he said.

He told a press conference after the BN-PH Coordination Meeting for the Nenggiri state by-election at Menara Dato Onn here, today

Also attending the meeting was Deputy Minister of Defence Adly Zahari who is also the Kelantan PH election operations director and BN election operations director Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub as well as representatives from Kelantan BN and PH.

At the same time, Asyraf Wajdi said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also the BN chairman will launch the BN Nenggiri election machinery on July 29 at the BN Command Centre, Gua Musang, at 2.30pm.

Regarding the involvement of BN’s component parties namely MCA and MIC in helping the by-election this time, he said all component parties will be involved.

“The spirit of BN and PH when there is an election, it will be a shared responsibility,” he said.

On June 19, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah announced that the Nenggiri state seat was vacant after Mohd Azizi Abu Naim was revoked of his membership by Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission set the candidate nomination day and early voting for the by-election on August 3 and August 13 respectively, while August 17 was the polling day. — Bernama