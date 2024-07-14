GUA MUSANG, July 14 — Gua Musang Umno has shortlisted three young leaders for consideration by the party’s top leadership as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Nenggiri state by-election next month.

Gua Musang Umno division chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said although young, these prospective candidates could meet the party’s criteria and connect with voters.

“We feel that a young candidate should contest the Nenggiri seat. This is the best decision as 62.5 per cent of the voters are from the youth group.

“We have proposed three names, and all are young candidates,” he told reporters after opening the Gua Musang Umno division delegates meeting here yesterday.

On June 19, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the Nenggiri seat vacant after he was informed that its representative Mohd Azizi Abu Naim had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission has set August 17 for polling, with nomination day on August 3 and early voting on August 13. — Bernama