KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the 17th King of Malaysia, pledged to discharge his duties faithfully, honestly and fairly with full consideration to all segments of the society to safeguard the well-being and sovereignty of the country.

“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to my brother rulers who have placed their trust in me and given me the honour to take over the duties as the head of state.

“Insya-Allah, I will discharge my duties faithfully and honestly, and to rule fairly with full consideration to all segments of the society in order to safeguard the wellbeing and sovereignty of the country,” the King said in his royal address at his installation ceremony at Istana Negara today.

At the same time, Sultan Ibrahim also expressed hope that the government would continue to work to alleviate the burden of the people and develop the country to be more advanced and prosperous.

The King also expressed appreciation to the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha for gracing his installation ceremony.

In the royal address, the King also thanked the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his presence.

“May I thank you for Your Majesty’s presence here today, which signifies the close relationship we share.

“I would also like to express my highest gratitude to all the Malay rulers and their representatives attending the ceremony.

“I also want to thank all those present here today and those who sent their congratulatory messages and prayers in conjunction with my installation as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

The King also extended appreciation to all parties involved in the installation ceremony and events.

“Last but not least, let us pray to Allah SWT to bless Malaysia so that the country will continue to progress and prosper, with the people living in unity, peacefully and happily,” he said.

The installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia was in a ceremony steeped in Malay royal customs and tradition at Istana Negara today, marking a historic and momentous event for the nation.

Sultan Ibrahim was elected the 17th King of Malaysia at the special 263rd meeting of the Conference of Rulers, at Istana Negara, on Oct 27, 2023, and took his oath of office on January 31 this year. — Bernama