KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said he was not in a hurry to decide on his position within Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, following a report that he would reject an offer to be its secretary-general.

The former PKR deputy president told Malay Mail this when asked to confirm the report that he would snub the offer for him to take up the role.

“Still early before the polls. I will discuss with the president and take his advice,” Azmin told Malay Mail when contacted.

The report has fuelled rumours that Azmin is targeting a more senior position within the party, possibly being deputy president to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Perikatan Nasional chairman, said on July 13 that the Azmin would be offered the post as the incumbent Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was set to assume the position of deputy president.

However, Azmin’s reported ambition could see him clashing with Hamzah.

Bersatu is scheduled to hold its internal party election this year.