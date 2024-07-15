KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Digital Education Policy and MADANI Subsidy Assistance (BUDI MADANI) will be among the key topics in today’s Dewan Rakyat session.

According to the Order of Business published on the Parliament website, Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) will question the Education Minister about the number of teachers trained to apply digital technology and the number of schools in Sarawak that have implemented the Digital Education Policy.

In the question-and-answer session, Ahmad Johnie will also seek clarification about the schools’ needs and the preparations made by the ministry to meet them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Libaran) will question the need for citizens to register in a new data system for diesel assistance through BUDI MADANI, rather than using the existing Main Database (PADU).

Suhaimi will also ask the Finance Minister about the costs involved in developing the BUDI MADANI system, its procurement methods, and whether it was done through an open tender or otherwise.

Jamaludin Yahya (PN-Pasir Salak) will ask the Minister of Plantation and Commodities whether the ministry has plans to reinstate the Palm Oil Replanting programme.

Advertisement

Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) will ask the Ministry of Home Affairs about the initiatives undertaken to enhance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in strengthening the country’s border control to reduce the risk of criminal threats.

Following this session, the Dewan Rakyat will proceed with the first reading of four bills: the Arbitration (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Medical (Amendment) Bill 2024, and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Afterward, the Dewan Rakyat will resume the debate on the second reading of the Sexual Offences Against Children (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Also listed in today’s Order of Business is a Special Chamber session to address the issue of foreign traders around the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market and mobile device system disruptions faced by fishermen.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will last for 15 days until July 18. — Bernama