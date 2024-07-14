MUAR, July 14 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is open to the party’s top two posts being contested in its 2026 election.

“According to the Umno constitution, party elections are held every three years. There is a clause that allows for elections to be postponed for up to 18 months, so it depends on the decisions of the Supreme Council and the Umno General Assembly. We will adhere to the party constitution and regulations.

“I am open to this matter. What is important is that Umno must be defended and remain relevant. Party elections are to strengthen and empower the party.

“But for now, let’s not focus on contests; the priority is to solidify Umno first,” he said during a press conference after the Muar Umno Division representative meeting here today.

The Barisan Nasional chairman was commenting on the three resolutions passed by the Tenggara Umno Division representative meeting yesterday, which included urging for the president and deputy president posts to be contested in the next election.

Yesterday, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan reportedly said that he is prepared to defend his position if the top posts are contested.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said the party does not want to lose Johor as its ‘fixed deposit’ state, similar to what happened in Sabah.

“I feel very connected to Johor, especially after our two-thirds victory in the last state election, which allowed Umno and BN to form the state government.

“The loss of Sabah was due to political circumstances. I hope the issues in Johor can be resolved. I am confident that Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (Johor Chief Minister) will continue to maintain Johor as an Umno stronghold,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded members aspiring for party positions to follow the proper channels.

“It has been seven years since I became Umno president, a responsibility entrusted to me by Bossku (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak). I have held numerous positions over the years. Do not climb by stepping on others, because if you do, expect others to do the same to you,” he said. — Bernama