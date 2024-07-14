PETALING JAYA, July 14 — Former Umno members who return to the party should not be allowed to compete for party posts or be reinstated to positions they held before leaving, said supreme council member Puad Zarkashi.

He added that these individuals should also be ineligible to run for any position for a specific period.

“If they leave the party again after being readmitted, it would not be Umno’s loss. They have been given a chance,” said Puad in a report by online portal Free Malaysia Today.

“They’d only be tarnishing their own reputation,” he added.

Last week, Umno vice-president Johari Ghani said former party members seeking to return should be made to take an oath to never jump ship again.

Johari said that while Umno welcomes the return of former members, the returnees must abide by set procedures, such as to rejoin as ordinary members, even if they formerly held leadership positions before defecting.

Puad, however, said pledges of loyalty should only be required of party members who have been selected as election candidates.

“Statutory declarations promising not to jump ship are only appropriate for those standing for elections on the party’s ticket,” he said, as quoted by FMT.

Puad, who is also the Johor Legislative Assembly Speaker, said this measure is to prevent candidates from switching sides after winning on Umno’s ticket and using the party’s funds and election machinery.

“The people would have voted for them based on the party they represent,” he added.

The Rengit assemblyman also said that those who are expelled after readmission should never be allowed to rejoin the party.