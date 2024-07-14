KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will contest the upcoming Sabah state elections under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner, said its vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee today.

This decision was made during previous supreme council meetings and is final, he said in a report by news portal The Star.

“This is not the first time that we are moving under the Perikatan flag. Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor also contested under the Perikatan flag before this,” Kiandee said during a press conference after a Bersatu conference in Kota Kinabalu.

“I also went solo in the last election and still won.”

The Beluran MP said that Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), led by Datuk Yong Teck Lee, can review its position within the coalition if members disagree.

“I have said this, and if Yong is still a member of Perikatan, if he is not happy, then he can review his position,” Kiandee said.

He added that, at present, there are no plans to collaborate with parties outside of PN for the upcoming state polls.

When asked to comment on talks that he could be the best candidate from Bersatu to take on the Lamag seat against Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Kiandee said that there were many other suitable candidates for the job and that he has not decided yet.

The next Sabah state election must be held by August 9, 2025 at the latest.