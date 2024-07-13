KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today announced the immediate termination of 123 party members.

He said they were sacked for breaching Clause 10 of the party constitution.

“Their membership is hereby terminated and they are removed from the party’s membership roll,” he said in a Facebook post.

He included a name list of all those terminated, with the bulk from Johor at 35 people.

Advertisement

The six MPs who had declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were also named.

They are: Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal, and Tanjung Karang MP Datuk Zulkafperi Hanapi.







Advertisement