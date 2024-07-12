KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Malaysia Airlines’ debut A330neo has emerged from the Airbus paint shop in Toulouse, France showcasing the airline’s distinctive Malaysia flag livery.

The aircraft will next undergo the installation of state-of-the-art Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and rigorous performance tests to ensure optimal readiness for its inaugural flight, Malaysia Airlines said in a statement today.

During this phase, essential cabin systems, including air flow, air conditioning, lighting, galleys, lavatories, seating, and in-flight entertainment, will undergo scrutiny, said the national carrier.

Simultaneously, Airbus will conduct advanced general performance tests to verify that the aircraft meets all operational standards before delivery.

Malaysia Airlines is slated to take delivery of its first A330neo in the third quarter of this year.

The A330neo is the first out of the 20 ordered by the company, and an upgrade of the current A330-200 and 300 it has in its fleet right now.

It can fit up to 440 passengers, but also saves fuel up to 14 per cent per passenger flown compared to the current A330-300.

The new planes are set to enhance the national carrier’s capabilities on routes across Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.