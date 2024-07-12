KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Federal police have uncovered another case of over RM2 million missing from a bank account at a bank in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

However, the main suspect who is said to be an employee of the bank, is dead, reportedly by committing suicide on July 5, news portal Malaysia Gazette reported today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the loss was discovered after police received a report on July 9.

The police report indicated that there had been transfers of money from a customer’s fixed deposit account to a third party account, carried out by a bank employee.

“The employee’s activities were only uncovered when two fixed deposit account holders visited the bank to withdraw money from their accounts on June 27,” Ramli was quoted as saying at a press conference at Menara KPJ here today.

He said checks by the bank revealed that some of their fixed deposit accounts had already been closed.

“However, the customers denied ever closing or withdrawing money from their fixed deposit accounts,” he was quoted as saying.

Ramli said the bank’s investigation found that one of their employees was suspected of withdrawing the money and depositing it into several different accounts.

“The employee, who is also the main suspect in this case, committed suicide on July 5,” he was quoted as saying.

Ramli said that despite the main suspect’s death, the case will continue to be investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by a clerk or servant, punishable with a minimum jail term of one year and maximum 14 years and whipping, and a fine.

He stressed that banking institutions must conduct detailed investigations into unauthorised banking transactions as recommended by Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Ramli said banks should not blame customers for losses incurred from online banking fraud unless there is clear evidence that the customers failed to protect their personal security details.

“This follows a revelation in local newspapers reporting that a victim of a mule account was taken by a syndicate to several banks to open accounts without much questioning by the bank officers on duty,” he was quoted as saying.

Ramli said some bank officers collude with syndicates to facilitate the opening of accounts by individuals purportedly as company owners to allow fraudulent funds to be funnelled into those company accounts.

At the same time, he said that new provisions will be enforced to enable the police to investigate and prosecute bank officers involved in syndicate activities.

