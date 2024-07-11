KOTA KINABALU, July 11 — Tremors from the 6.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the Southern Philippines region of Mindanao were felt on the west coast of Sabah.

People around the state capital here, Tuaran, Penampang, Ranau, Kota Belud, Kudat, Sipitang, and down the east coast to Sandakan and Tawau which is closer to the Philippines reported feeling tremors and felt the buildings were shaking.

Emergency evacuation procedures were activated in offices where the tremors were felt.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department operations said they started receiving calls at 10.40am to conduct safety checks on buildings such as the City Hall, Wisma Wanita, the administrative Menara Kinabalu and in Tawau among others.

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake is not expected to trigger a tsunami, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The quake was at a depth of 630 km (391.46 miles).

