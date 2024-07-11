KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Police busted a syndicate involved in lacing chewing gum with drugs and seized various types of drugs worth RM5.02 million in three separate raids — at a parking area and an apartment unit in Cheras as well as a condominium unit in Seri Kembangan — yesterday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said following the raids, two local men, both 22, believed to be involved in storing and delivering the drugs for the past three months, were arrested.

He said the seized drugs from the raids include MDMA weighing 165 kilogrammes (kg), ketamine (9 kg), ecstasy (7.5 kg), erimin 5 pills (4.5 kg), chewing gum (3.5 kg), cocaine (1.6 kg) and syabu weighing 0.485 kg.

“One suspect was responsible for storing the drugs and earned a monthly salary of RM6,000, while the other worked as a courier and earned RM4,500 per month.

“The apartment and condominium units were used as storage locations for the drugs, rented under the names of other syndicate members. The arrested suspects were unaware of the identities of the actual renters and the rental rates,” he explained during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters today.

He said that the vehicle used was registered under the names of other individuals, and the seized drugs were intended for distribution in markets across the Klang Valley, northern region, and southern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

“Both suspects were remanded for seven days until July 17 to assist in the investigation and the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

He said that a Toyota Vios car, estimated to be worth RM25,000, was seized under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, bringing the total value of the drug and property seizure to RM5.05 million.

The NCID believes that many networks of this syndicate are still active, particularly suppliers, he added.

“Those with information about this syndicate should alert the police by calling NCID at 012-208 7222 to help with the investigation,” he said. —Bernama