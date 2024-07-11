GUA MUSANG, July 11 — The driver of a lorry carrying logs that overturned at the Bendahara intersection of Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai that hit a motorcyclist on Tuesday has no driver’s licence, according to police.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the 24-year-old driver surrendered at the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters and admitted to the offence of not having a driver’s licence.

“The police also issued a summons to the 58-year-old lorry owner for allowing the vehicle to be driven by an individual without a driver’s licence.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing an accident,” he told Bernama today.

The woman who was crushed by logs that fell off the lorry has been sedated after receiving treatment at Gua Musang Hospital. — Bernama

