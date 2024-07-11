IPOH, July 11 – Perak has a total of 29 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations operating throughout the state, its Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim today.

He said that the state government, through the local council, is committed to support and facilitate the installation of these EV charging stations.

“The guidelines for the installation of EV charging stations are in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Energy Commission and the Ministry of Development and Local Government.

“The state government will continue to further refine the incentives that can taken to encourage the use of EVs among the people in the state,” he told the State Legislative Assembly here.

Teh was replying to the oral question asked by Menglembu assemblyman Chaw Kam Foon about the number of EV charging stations installed in Perak.

In March, the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that the government still maintaining its target of 10,000 EV charging stations operating in the country by 2025.

The minister said although he believes the target looks aggressive, the industry players have assured him that it can be done as shown by current data – in the last few months, there are only 1,400 EV charging stations nationwide, but the figure has surpassed the 2,000-mark as of February.

The government also offers a 70 per cent tax exemption for three years from the start of their operations for the companies investing in green technology services involving EVs such as installation, maintenance, repair of EV charging equipment, EV infrastructure and charging stations.

They are also eligible to receive a Green Investment Tax Allowance of 100 per cent of qualifying capital expenditure incurred on green technology projects for the period of 5 years from the date of first qualifying capital expenditure incurred.