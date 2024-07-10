IPOH, July 10 — The Perak government’s royalty collection from mineral extraction rose from RM101,532,294.32 in 2022 to RM129,496,825.21 last year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohammad attributed this success to the state government’s strategic focus on the mineral industry as a new revenue source. He highlighted that the export of approximately 8,157,340 metric tons of rare earth carbonate (REC) to China through 24 shipments between February 2023 and May 2024 alone generated royalties amounting to RM30.878 million.

“The export of approximately 8,157,340 metric tons of Rare Earth Carbonate (REC) to China through 24 shipments from February 2023 until May 2024 has alone generated royalties of RM30.878 million,” Saarani said during a state legislative assembly sitting today.

He was responding to Kepayang assemblyman Nga Kor Ming, who asked about the achievements of the unity government since the last general election.

Advertisement

Saarani also noted the state’s financial health, stating, “The state government has recorded an income surplus of RM62.4 million last year compared to RM29.6 million in 2022. The state also managed to boost its revenue to RM1.21 billion last year from RM1.093 billion in 2022, the highest ever recorded in the state’s history.”

Advertisement