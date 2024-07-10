PETALING JAYA, July 10 — Container ship congestion at Singapore's bustling port has spread to Port Klang, significantly impacting regional supply chains and causing extensive delays in the movement of essential consumer goods.

Approximately 20 container vessels are currently anchored in a tightly-packed cluster at Port Klang, which like Singapore is strategically positioned along the Straits of Malacca, a critical maritime route linking Europe and the Middle East with East Asia, reported Bloomberg.

The maritime logjam is caused by recent security threats, as ships avoid the Suez Canal and Red Sea due to attacks by Houthi rebels, who support Hamas in the war with Israel.

Many vessels heading for Asia are opting to travel a longer journey around the southern tip of Africa. meaning they are not able to refuel or unload cargo in the Middle East.

A queue of this magnitude is rare, with ship-tracking images showing many vessels unloading at its berths.

Slots at Singapore and Tanjong Pelepas, a Malaysian port just across the border from the city-state, also appear to be full, but there are fewer ships waiting off those terminals.

Industry analysts predict that the congestion at these pivotal shipping hubs could persist throughout August, posing challenges for global supply chains.

The delays and rerouting have already driven up container vessel rates, highlighting the widespread impact of logistical disruptions on international trade flows.