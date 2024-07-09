IPOH, July 9 — Four people, including a 68-year-old man, were injured when a Health Ministry’s ambulance they were in skidded into a drain near Jalan Tol Kamunting, Taiping here, today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the incident occurred at 3.30am when the ambulance was returning to Parit Buntar Hospital after taking the senior citizen to Taiping Hospital for treatment.

The three others injured were staff of the ministry, comprising two men and a woman, aged 20 to 57, he said in a statement.

According to the statement, the senior citizen and the female staff were seriously injured in the crash.

All the victims were sent to Taiping Hospital for treatment. — Bernama