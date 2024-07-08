IPOH, July 8 — The targeted diesel subsidy and others matters inferred in the Sungai Bakap by-election will be scrutinised in the polls post-mortem, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The unity government spokesman said his team has not yet received complete information and is still analysing data to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the by-election results.

“We take lessons from the people’s voices at the ballot box, including in Sungai Bakap. We realise that the polling date (for the Sungai Bakap by-election) was less than a month from the introduction of targeted diesel subsidy, so to say it is related to just one policy or several policies, this is what we will look at in this post-mortem,” he said.

He said this to reporters at the launch of a National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) in Kg. Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2, here today.

The launch was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Fahmi also said that several adjustments would be made to improve the communication of new government policies to ensure better understanding among people from various segments.

“We have made efforts to convey as much information as possible, but whether it is understood by the people, we are not sure. Besides, we also need to re-examine the counter-arguments from the Opposition, consider the views of the (unity government) parties and the machinery on the ground to make these changes,” he said.

In the Sungai Bakap by-election on Saturday (July 6), Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail won the seat by securing 14,489 votes, defeating his rival from Pakatan Harapan (PH) Joohari Ariffin, who garnered 10,222 votes.

The result has sparked claims from various parties suggesting it reflects the people’s rejection of the less popular policies of the Unity Government, including the introduction of targeted diesel subsidy in Peninsular Malaysia effective June 10. — Bernama