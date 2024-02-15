KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Two Umno leaders have reportedly chastised PAS today for repeatedly bringing up the potential revival of the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact between the two Malay-majority parties.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi was quoted by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) saying his party has decisively closed the chapter on this matter and accused PAS of attempting to sow division within the parties in the unity government.

“No more discussion to revive MN. Umno has closed the book. Once bitten twice shy. Such claims are simply being made now to undermine the unity government.

“If PAS is serious [about cooperating with Umno, just join the unity government,” he was quoted as saying.

Cited an example where a proposal by the housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming was abandoned when opposed by Umno, he suggested that if PAS were in Umno's position within the government, they would likely stay silent and conform.

He also cited Umno's familiarity with PAS's politics, and Umno's comfort in the current federal government set-up.

Also speaking on the same matter, Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh emphasised that when discussing the importance of Islam and the unity of Malays, there is no need to consistently focus solely on the success of MN.

“When it comes to discussing the importance of Islam and the Malay race, aiming to unite Malays, there is no need to constantly talk about the success of Muafakat Nasional (MN) alone,” he was quoted as saying.

He expressed the view that initiatives for Malay-Muslim unity should not merely be based on the formation of politically mixed platforms like MN.

“Malay parties in this country, whether in the government or in the opposition bloc, need to play their respective roles in defending the interests of Islam, the Malay race, and the royal institutions.

“If in the government, Malay parties such as Umno, Parti Amanah Negara, PKR, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, and even Malay leaders within DAP need to unite and speak in unison for the sake of Malay and Islamic interests if there are excessive coalition partners in the government.

"Similarly, PAS and other opposition parties can serve as vigilant agents, strong in their scrutiny of the government and parties pushing extremist racial agendas," he was quoted as saying.

The statements came following PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Hashim Jasin's remark, who hinted at the possible revival of the Umno-PAS relationship through MN before the 16th General Election.

Sinar Harian reported Hashim saying that the Islamist party is always open to welcome a relationship with Umno, provided that the latter cut its ties with DAP.

He mentioned that the MN agenda, previously proposed by PAS and Umno, had been progressing well with strong grassroots support. However, during that period, Umno was unwilling to accept Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.