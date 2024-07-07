KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — In response to Perikatan Nasional (PN) winning the Sungai Bakap by-election, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the unity government respects and accepts the decision as “the voice of the Sungai Bakap people”.

He also pledged that the government would continue to “strengthen unity” in the execution of its policies and initiatives “that are in line with today’s realities and the country’s ongoing transformation.”

“The Madani government acknowledges this decision and is committed to intensifying efforts to defend the people’s welfare and to successfully execute an agenda that raises the dignity and status of the people and the nation,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

In yesterday’s by-election Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Abidin Ismail garnered 14,489 votes to win the Penang state seat with a majority of 4,267 votes against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Joohari Ariffin’s 10,222 votes.

PN retained the seat with a larger majority compared to the state election last August.