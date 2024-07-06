PASIR MAS, July 6 — Applications to join Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes have increased by 3.75 per cent from January to June this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National TVET Council chairman, said that this increase demonstrates that the perception and assumption that TVET is for individuals who have dropped out academically is not true but instead, it can become a primary career pathway for youths.

He said that the government has made significant investments in providing various infrastructure and facilities to ensure the realisation of the TVET mainstreaming agenda.

“There are now a total of 1,345 public and private TVET institutions operating nationwide.

“Youths with a tendency towards technical pedagogy who have completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) have the opportunity to join TVET programmes starting from the Certificate level, Diploma, and up to the highest levels,” he said.

He told this to reporters after officiating the Madani 1.0 Youth Career and Sports Carnival at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Ibrahim 1, here today. — Bernama