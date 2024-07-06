KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a donation to reformist Henry Albert to alleviate the medical expenses and surgery costs for his son Theshvin who is suffering from asthma and chronic sinusitis.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the donation was presented by his political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, who visited the family in Sentul here, during the Ziarah MADANI programme recently.

“Wishing Theshvin a safe surgery and speedy recovery so that he would be able to return to his active normal life soon,” he posted. — Bernama