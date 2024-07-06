MERSING, July 6 — The Johor Fisheries Department has issued a warning about the presence of dangerous gastropods identified as Petropoda (Creseis Acicula) in the waters here.

According to the department, the pteropod, which originates from tropical and subtropical waters, was detected by a research team from the Batu Maung Fisheries Research Institute, Penang, on June 11.

“Climate change, increased water temperature and ballast water from ships are believed to be the cause of the spread of this species into the country’s waters.

“This mollusc (soft-bodied animal without bones) has a sting that can cause inflammation, itching, dryness, peeling, redness and scaly skin,” read a statement on its Facebook page.

It advised the public to stay away from water-related activities in the area for the time being.

According to the statement, the effect is related to hypersensitive reactions on the human skin and advises those with the symptoms to seek immediate treatment. — Bernama

