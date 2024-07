KOTA KINABALU, July 5 — The Sabah state government has gazetted August 31 as Sabah Day.

Sabah state secretary Datuk Safar Untong announced that the gazette was made on June 5 and published on June 20 for public information and that August 31 has been declared as Sabah Day.

The gazettement was on the instruction of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. — Bernama

