PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — The Human Resources Ministry will not interfere in any corruption investigation into HRD Corp after a national audit report found irregularities in the government agency tasked with providing funds for employee training and reskilling.

Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made it clear that all government bodies and agencies must be accountable for all their actions as raised in the Auditor-General’s Report 2/2024 released yesterday.

“Today in the Cabinet meeting, the minister of human resources informed that he has received the Auditor General’s Report and will not prevent it if there is an investigation from the authorities, including MACC,” Fahmi said.

The MACC refers to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Advertisement

“This matter is also generally up to the respective ministers who are related to or are in contact with any of the audited bodies to take follow-up action,” he said in a press conference at the Communications Ministry here after the morning Cabinet meeting.

Fahmi said the Auditor-General’s Report will be debated in Parliament next week and that ministers will reply to related questions only after that.

“We give space to MPs to debate. This will happen early next week. After that, we will definitely listen to their views and any appropriate action will be taken, but we give space to the MPs to examine and debate and ministers to reply.

Advertisement

“At the same time if the National Audit Department believes that there are any matters that need to be extended or brought to the attention of enforcement bodies. Enforcement agencies such as MACC, there is no stopping them,” he added.

In his report, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi said that HRD Corp, which falls under the Human Resources Ministry, had failed its audit due to management irregularities, and had recommended that the ministry report the management of the government entity to the relevant enforcement agencies for possible action.

The National Audit Department had scrutinised HRD Corp’s operations from 2019 to 2023.

National news agency Bernama cited HR Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud confirming that all papers related to the HRD Corp have been submitted to the MACC this morning for scrutiny.

“As this is an investigation by the MACC, there is no need for any officer to be detained or temporarily suspended,” he was quoted as saying.