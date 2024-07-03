KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — TROOPERS Innovation Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s premier flexible job-matching platform, proudly announces a landmark partnership with the Employees Provident Fund (EPF). This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to transform the landscape of gig work in Malaysia by encouraging and facilitating EPF voluntary contributions by gig workers through i-Saraan, enhancing their financial security and overall welfare.

The MoU was signed by Joshua Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of TROOPERS and EPF Chief Operating Officer, Sazaliza Zainuddin, witnessed by EPF Head of Product Management Department, Mohd Rodzi Abu Bakar in a ceremony at Menara KWSP, Kwasa Damansara.

In a pioneering initiative, TROOPERS pledges to facilitate EPF contributions for more than 100 gig workers by the end of this year. This commitment underscores TROOPERS' dedication to leading by example and demonstrates the tangible benefits of EPF contributions for gig workers.

Tan remarked: “This partnership with the EPF is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to improve the welfare of gig workers across Malaysia. By harnessing technology, we simplify the contribution process, making it easier for gig workers to secure their financial future. We hope this initiative will inspire more gig workers to leverage these benefits. Moreover, we call upon the government to play a proactive role in supporting the welfare of gig workers, a workforce that represents approximately 1.12 million individuals in Malaysia. We aim to partner with more companies to source flexible workforces and gig workers, ensuring their welfare and future are protected and empowered. Our goal is to provide growth opportunities, security, and a sustainable career path, creating an inclusive environment where every gig worker is valued.”

Earlier this year, the Malaysian government is set to table the Gig Workers Commission Bill in Parliament this July. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the commission will focus on social protection, resolving contract disputes, and enhancing career advancement opportunities for gig workers in the country. The establishment of the Gig Workers Commission is expected to ensure that gig workers receive protections and benefits comparable to those of formal employees under Malaysian labour laws.

The MoU between TROOPERS and the EPF signifies a shared commitment to enhancing social security for gig workers. Under the initiative, both organisations will work together to encourage voluntary contributions and streamline the process through the TROOPERS platform, ensuring that it is both user-friendly and efficient.



