PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — Influencer Aidil Yunus, also known as YB Viral, today said there could be further protests against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim unless issues raised during in last weekend’s demonstration were addressed.

He said a main protest would be held on November 24, the anniversary of the PM’s appointment, along with smaller events in the constituencies held by Anwar and some of his ministers prior to that.

Aside from Anwar’s Tambun seat, he also said they would target Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Bagan Datuk, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli’s Pandan and Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s Seremban, among others.

“We will go to the party leaders’ areas. So, there will be many small stops before Round 2,” he told reporters here today.

He also said there will be forums later this month and in October to discuss the four demands being made of the government.

Aidil said these protests were being done in the interest of Malaysians struggling with rising costs, which he said were not being adequately addressed.

“As long as our demands are not met, we will continue until Round 2 on November 24, the second anniversary of Anwar Ibrahim becoming the prime minister,” he said.

However, he dismissed suggestions that the protests would also be held alongside the Sungai Bakap by-election, saying the issues were far more important than the contest for a state seat.

Last Saturday, Aidil and others led a protest against Anwar outside the PM’s official residence at Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya.