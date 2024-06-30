ALOR SETAR, 30 Jun — The Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, hopes the development projects on Kedah’s wish list will receive attention and immediate action from the federal government.

Sultan Sallehuddin said this is crucial for realising the state government’s efforts to improve welfare and boost the economy, especially through fiscal incentives for maintaining padi fields.

“As I have been informed, the Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor) presented Kedah’s wish list of development projects to the Prime Minister during the Special Kedah State Development Meeting on May 4.

“I appreciate the Prime Minister’s concern, especially regarding the 1,750 hardcore poor families in Kedah who urgently need assistance.

“I have been informed that this number has been reduced by 77 per cent to 404 families,” Sultan Sallehuddin said at the awards and medals investiture ceremony in conjunction with his 82nd birthday celebration held at Istana Anak Bukit here today.

Also present were the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, Kedah Raja Muda Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah and Raja Puan Muda Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and members of the State Executive Council were also in attendance.

Sultan Sallehuddin expressed his hope that the Prime Minister and the federal government would approve the request for RM200 million in fiscal incentives for the state government.

His Royal Highness said this incentive is a reciprocating mechanism, considering Kedah maintains 113,000 hectares of padi fields that contribute 43 per cent to the nation’s rice self-sustainability.

“With this incentive, my government can assist poor families, including farmers, by boosting household incomes, enhancing education, meeting basic needs, and breaking the cycle of poverty,” the Sultan said.

Sultan Sallehuddin also proposed enhancing urban development along the border, especially involving two districts in the state.

He said nearly 50 per cent of the Special Border Economic Zone (SBEZ) areas, including Bukit Kayu Hitam and Kedah Rubber City, are managed by fully-owned subsidiaries of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, namely Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd (NGX) and the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority.

“From a regional economic perspective, I am also aware of the progress in border town development between Malaysia and Thailand involving the districts of Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap,” the Ruler said.

Sultan Sallehuddin also highlighted Kedah’s significant investment and economic achievements, exceeding RM100 billion during the 12th Malaysia Plan and the Kedah Development Plan 2035, initiated in 2021.

He emphasised that these achievements showcase Kedah’s potential to attract investors interested in expanding their businesses in the state.

“The principle of ‘ease of doing business,’ including initiatives like the E10 Express Construction Permit and expedited Land Use Change processes, has been instrumental in attracting investors,” he added. — Bernama