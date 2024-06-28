PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — The government has agreed to make the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course (KIAR) a mandatory module in all technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions nationwide.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced today that the matter was decided at the TVET Council meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on May 20.

“MACC will also provide trainers for the Training of Trainers (TOT) programme and lecturers for technical modules related to the MACC Act 2009,” the statement said.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention), Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali, stated that the commission is aware of the government’s intention to strengthen the TVET sector to align with the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Advertisement

“Therefore, the KIAR module will be integrated into the existing TVET curriculum as an ongoing effort to cultivate a workforce and entrepreneurs who uphold integrity and do not engage in any corrupt practices in their business dealings,” he said.

“This is to ensure that the industries supported by TVET, especially small and medium enterprises, remain untainted and free from corruption issues,” he said.

Norazlan explained that this initiative aligns with Strategy 1 of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028, to educate vocational trainees on the virtues of ethics, good values, and anti-corruption.

Advertisement

Since 2021, MACC has been implementing the KIAR curriculum in collaboration with the Sabah Human Resource Development Department, and the Industrial Training Institutes in Kuala Lumpur, and Melaka under the Ministry of Human Resources.

The module has also been extended to 22 training institutions under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. — Bernama