ALOR STAR, June 28 — The ammonia gas leak from a factory producing rubber products in Bakar Arang Industrial Area, Sungai Petani today did not exceed the danger levels set by the Occupational Health and Safety Department, the Kedah Department of Environment said.

Its director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab said based on samples taken at 3.39pm, gas readings in the area of the leakage, the red zone, was between six to eight particles per million (ppm).

“Gas readings in the green zone were zero ppm and the density of the ammonia gas was under permitted levels, of 25 ppm. The leak is now fully under control and does not affect the surrounding areas of the factory nor does it cause pollution beyond the factory area.

“We have instructed the factory to conduct a complete inspection of the premises as there were incidents of raw material and chemical spills reported at the same factory several months ago,” he she said in a statement here today, adding that the factory has been asked to dispose of three 25-litre containers which held ammonia liquid previously stored in an open area in the factory.

Advertisement

“They need to prepare a temporary storage area before the disposal is made but need to follow set guidelines. The department will also conduct follow up checks so that the factory complies with the instructions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin said 22 workers suffered shortness of breath and vomiting due to ammonia gas exposure and were taken to the hospital.

“Work to identify materials was conducted using hazardous chemical detectors and work to move materials and to decontaminate the area have been done. The final inspection has been made to ensure the area is safe and the operation ended at 5.21pm,” he added. — Bernama

Advertisement