GOPENG, June 27 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry (MOE) has implemented various initiatives to face the technology boom which also changes the landscape of human capital development.

She said this includes preparing students with knowledge that includes understanding, skills, and the risks of future education as well as focusing on aspects that shape the character of the nation’s future children.

“Technology collisions are now unavoidable, coupled with social evolution moving in post-normal nuances as well as the various impacts and implications that have emerged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said in a speech at the opening of the Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Intergrasi (SBPI) Gopeng here today..

“In the context of the MOE, among the initiatives taken is the launch of the Digital Education Policy (DPD), one of the objectives of which is to produce digitally literate students with integrity and ethics.”

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah graced the official launch.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the MOE is now actively implementing preparations towards the education reform agenda, driven by six “directions”.

These directions are Digital Education; Empowerment of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Curriculum; Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme; Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening the Command of English (MBMMBI); Expansion and Strengthening of preschools; and Schooling Education and Curriculum Plan.

She said all these efforts are implemented with the aspiration of building a future Madani generation based on the principles of humane education.

She said the task of building a superior future generation holistically is a very important task; education is not like a printing plant, education is a humanising experience.

“Due to this, the process requires time and a humane touch; its administration must be humane. Education is a humane lifelong learning process,” she said.

In the meantime, she said the education agenda is not simply or solely focused on the aspect of prestige and academic excellence, but the infrastructure and facilities of educational institutions should be comprehensive.

“The aspect of humanity or the humane dimension should be a priority in education, the main essence of this education must be maintained,” she said.

“Thus, the role of education as a continuous effort towards further expanding an individual’s potential comprehensively, as revealed in the National Education Philosophy, should be emphasised,” she said.

She said the ministry realised that real education is about “brain and character” — academic excellence and commendable character, including the development of knowledge, character formation, refinement of manners, and morals as well as strengthening integrity.

Accordingly, the process of improving the education system under the umbrella of the education reform agenda is also actively being worked on.

“The MOE always strives to preserve a higher quality education system with access and participation that can be used by all groups of students, committed to implementing a holistic education agenda as well as the development of integral student potential to meet the nation’s aspirations.

“The development of a complete and conducive infrastructure and infostructure has always been a priority of the Education Ministry so that students can gain a learning experience in a safe and conducive environment,” she added. — Bernama