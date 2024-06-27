KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Former Malaysian Ambassador to The Netherlands Datuk Noor Farida Ariffin, who died earlier today, was laid to rest at the Jalan Ampang Muslim cemetery this afternoon.

Her brother Zainil Anuar Ariffin, 72, said Noor Farida breathed her last at 1.30pm at the age of 76 after being warded for a week at the Tunku Abdul Rahman Neurology Institute of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, due to a brain tumour.

“Last week, the doctors did an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan and found that the tumour had grown bigger. They said it was not advisable to do anything anymore due to her age factor,” he told Bernama.

The remains of Noor Farida were earlier taken to Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru for funeral prayers.

Advertisement

Noor Farida was a prominent figure in the legal and judiciary system and had represented Malaysia in three separate capacities at the peak of her career. She was one of the co-founders of the G25 group of senior retired civil servants who lobbied for institutional reform.

The Perak-born was the Malaysian Ambassador to the Netherlands from 2000 to 2007 and the Malaysian Co-Agent for the Pulau Ligitan, Pulau Sipadan and Batu Puteh case before the International Court of Justice in Hague. — Bernama

Advertisement