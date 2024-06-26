GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — The incident where a senior officer from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Penang sustained serious injuries after accidentally shooting himself on June 11 is believed to have occurred while he was attempting to test a CZ pistol.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said this was based on the statement recorded from the 42-year-old officer, who is undergoing treatment at Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ), near here.

“We recorded the officer’s statement at HSJ on June 19 and, based on his account, on the day of the incident, he had requested a CZ pistol belonging to a colleague to have a look and try it out.

“He wanted to understand how the CZ pistol functioned when he accidentally pulled the trigger and shot himself,” he told a press conference at the Penang Police Headquarters here today.

Hamzah said police also recorded statements from three others, namely the owner of the firearm, a firearms officer and a customs officer, who were all present at the scene.

He added that the officer is currently conscious, stable and able to communicate well, with investigations being conducted under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Bernama reported on June 11 that police confirmed receiving a report regarding an incident involving a Customs officer said to have accidentally shot himself during a shooting practice session at the JKDM complex in Seberang Jaya. — Bernama

