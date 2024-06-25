KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 ― The explanation on the sale of the Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) shares to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will be among the highlights at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament's official website, the question will be raised by Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) during the Minister's question time to the prime minister.

Mohd Shahar will request an explanation on the government-linked consortium of investment companies concerning the sale of MAHB shares.

Advertisement

Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden (PN-Alor Setar), meanwhile, will ask on the government's strategy following Malaysia's drop to 34th position in the World Competitiveness Ranking 2024.

In the Oral Question and Answer Session, Manndzri Nasib (PN-Tenggara) will ask the Housing and Local Government Minister about the assistance provided to homebuyers facing ‘sick’ housing projects, particularly projects under the people's housing initiative.

Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) will also ask the health minister on the number of cases received through the National Mental Health Crisis Line and follow-up actions to help them.

Advertisement

After the session, the sitting will resume with the second reading of the Employees' Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2024 by the Human Resources Minister, who will also table the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Parliament runs until July 18. ― Bernama