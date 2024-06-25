IPOH, June 25 — A man lost RM904,000 after being deceived by online stock investments on Facebook since April.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said his department received a report yesterday from a 51-year-old complainant who works as a salesman.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim saw an investment advertisement on Facebook at home on April 15 and clicked on the link before dealing with a woman through WhatsApp.

“The complainant deposited the money into two bank accounts in the name of two different companies totalling RM904,000 on May 1 and 12 but the complainant did not get the return as promised and suspected that he had been cheated,” he said in a statement today. .

Mohd Yusri said the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

