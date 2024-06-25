KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The government will organise various events in conjunction with the Coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, scheduled to take place at Istana Negara on July 20.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the government spokesperson, announced that these events include a Yasin recitation and doa selamat at the National Mosque on July 18.

“A special sermon and Friday prayer will be held on July 19, also at the National Mosque. The Raja Kita (Our King) Exhibition is scheduled for July 25 at the National Museum,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In addition, Fahmi humbly expressed deep gratitude for the privilege of accompanying Sultan Ibrahim to present the instrument of royal invitation to his Coronation Ceremony to the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, earlier today.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on January 31. — Bernama

