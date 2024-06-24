GERIK, June 24 — An Orang Asli man was killed, believed to have been trampled by an elephant in a rubber plantation in Kampung Lerlar, Kemar Resettlement Area (RPS) here yesterday.

Gerik district police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood said the 65-year-old victim went into the plantation at 3.15pm to look for wood.

“The victim’s 44-year-old daughter, who was in a hut nearby the scene, heard him screaming and the sound of an elephant.

“Once the situation subsided, the woman and her brother-in-law rushed to the scene and found the victim lying covered in blood. The victim’s daughter also caught sight of the elephant,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkifli urged Pos Kemar RPS residents to exercise caution while engaging in agricultural activities and advised them to promptly report any wildlife sightings to the authorities so that appropriate action can be taken. — Bernama

